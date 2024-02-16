Streamlined affordability grant payments to daycare centres in the works, province says

The province says it is working on a new system to get affordability grant payments to daycare centres faster.

Last month, centres around Alberta held temporary closures to protest issues with the grants, also known as the $10/day child-care program.

Operators say the program has caused significant financial strain because grant payments aren't deposited until the end of the month, leaving a cash shortfall.

"To provide immediate support, Alberta’s government is actively working on a new system that will streamline payment processes and ensure child-care operators receive affordability grant payments faster," the government said in a Friday news release.

"Additional information will be made available in the coming weeks."

The province also announced Matt Jones, minister of jobs, economy, and trades had been appointed to work with the federal government on other concerns shared by operators about the program, including fee increases.

The program is a federal-provincial partnership, and certain elements like fees are enshrined in the federal framework.

Daycare centres had until the end of January to decide whether to sign onto the 2024 subsidy agreement, which will last for 15 months.