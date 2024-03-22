Street hockey tournament helps newcomers learn about Canadian culture

Staff and students at NorQuest College spent the afternoon enjoying one of Canada's favorite sports.

Teams faced off in the snow at the college's annual street hockey tournament Friday.

Many NorQuest students are newcomers or international students, and tournament organizer Sarah Smyth said the event is a fun way to help them learn more about hockey and connect with their new community.

"It's really just an opportunity for us to celebrate one of the great pieces of Canada," Smyth said.

"(It's) getting them involved so that they know they can go out and watch games, and it's fun and they can play it themselves," she added.

Hunter the Lynx and members of the Edmonton Oilers Foundation stopped by, and former Oiler Doug Hicks came to share some stick-handling skills with students.

"It's so much fun," said NorQuest staff member Jamie O'Connell. "It is a beautiful day out today, and who doesn't love street hockey?"

"Hockey is a sport that brings people together," O'Connell added. "It's all about being together and inclusivity … It's a great day."