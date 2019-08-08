The Rust Magic International Street Mural Festival is underway.

The festival brings artists together from around the world, creating works of art and celebrating all cultures.

"It's just amazing working with these huge artists that we love," said festival producer Trevor Peters.

Murals can be seen downtown, in the 124 Street area and in Old Strathcona. All 17 murals are in progress or complete.

The festival has helped create 45 large scale murals since its creation in 2016.