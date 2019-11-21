EDMONTON -- Artists from the Edmonton Street Performers Festival shared their talents with families at the Stollery Children's Hospital Thursday, as part of their Comedy Cares outreach program.

Performers are welcomed inside the hospital to entertain patients, families and staff. They shared their juggling, singing and dancing skills with the crowd.

Some young patients were invited to participate. Tyler was chosen to pair up with a performer for a plate-spinning stunt, earning an enthusiastic applause from the audience.

"Feels good, I love it too," Tyler said after.

"It means a lot to be able to see him smile and laugh and be able to be part of something again," Tyler's mom Tricia Tuchscherer told CTV News Edmonton.

Comedy Cares tours all year, visiting hospitals and care facilities in the Edmonton area.

Performers showcase specialized forms of clowning, improvisation, character work, music and comedy.