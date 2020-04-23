EDMONTON -- Officials are letting residents of the Sherwood Park area know to keep an eye out for street sweepers at work in their communities.

Street sweeping of the main arterial roads began earlier this week, and county crews will be getting at cleaning the residential areas starting on April 27.

Signs will be posted at least 24 hours before sweepers begin in specific neighborhoods, and officials ask that people remove their parked cars, clear the road of all obstacles, and sweep sidewalks onto the road.

Cleaning is estimated to take at least four weeks, and sweepers will often make several passes down the same roads to clean as much debris as possible.