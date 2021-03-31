EDMONTON -- Crews are rescuing a street sweeping vehicle that apparently rolled off a river valley path and onto its side near the river bank.

Firefighters, rescue boats and emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Wolf Willow Point in southwest Edmonton.

However, the stretcher was carried back up the hill empty; the worker and only person involved was OK. They were assessed by EMS as a precaution.

It's unclear how or the tractor left the river valley path and who owns or operates the vehicle.