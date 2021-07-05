Advertisement
Streets remain closed after flooding in north central Edmonton
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 10:34AM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 5, 2021 11:00AM MDT
Streets in north central Edmonton remain closed Monday morning after a series of water main breaks flooded the area on Sunday.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Streets in north central Edmonton remain closed Monday morning after a series of water main breaks flooded the area on Sunday.
The main break occurred in the area of 116 Avenue and 101 Street. The water spread to 115 and 117 Avenues, where traffic remains closed.
EPCOR confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that there were four main water breaks that happened within ten minutes of each other.
RELATED IMAGES