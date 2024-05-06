Streets to be converted for summer pedestrian use by mid-May: city

Crews will begin work this week converting some streets for pedestrian traffic instead of vehicular for the summer.

By mid-May, the following mobility lanes and shared streets are expected to be open:

Saskatchewan Drive from 109 Street to 104 Street;

104 Street from Saskatchewan Drive to University Avenue; and

Victoria Park Road from 116 Street to River Valley Road.

On Victoria Park Road and Saskatchewan Drive, the speed limit will also be reduced to 40 km/h.

This program, called "Summer Streets," was first implemented in 2020 and is part of the city's goal of growing its active transportation network.