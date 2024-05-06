EDMONTON
    • Streets to be converted for summer pedestrian use by mid-May: city

    A bicyclist rides down Victoria Park Road in Edmonton in a lane the city closed to vehicular traffic for pedestrian use during the summer. (File photo / CTV News Edmonton) A bicyclist rides down Victoria Park Road in Edmonton in a lane the city closed to vehicular traffic for pedestrian use during the summer. (File photo / CTV News Edmonton)
    Crews will begin work this week converting some streets for pedestrian traffic instead of vehicular for the summer.

    By mid-May, the following mobility lanes and shared streets are expected to be open:

    • Saskatchewan Drive from 109 Street to 104 Street;
    • 104 Street from Saskatchewan Drive to University Avenue; and
    • Victoria Park Road from 116 Street to River Valley Road.

    On Victoria Park Road and Saskatchewan Drive, the speed limit will also be reduced to 40 km/h.

    This program, called "Summer Streets," was first implemented in 2020 and is part of the city's goal of growing its active transportation network.  

