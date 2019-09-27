EDMONTON -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in global climate strikes across Canada on Friday, including in Edmonton.

This marks the end of a week of international protests and calls for action to address climate change.

There are three marches in the city today – from the University of Alberta, MacEwan University and Churchill Square. They will all make their way to the Alberta Legislature for a rally that begins at 1 p.m. Organizers are expecting 11,000 people to attend.

Some businesses, including LUSH and MEC, are closing their doors for part of the day to show support and to allow employees to participate.

Two of the marches will travel through downtown Edmonton and could impact commuters. The U of A march will travel across the High Level Bridge.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery