EDMONTON -- Two more northern Alberta homes were set ablaze in a series of recent arsons, RCMP say.

On Aug. 5, two Calling Lake homes were set on fire: a home on Park Drive around 1:30 a.m., and a home on Gambler Drive at 4:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

Both were arsons, Athabasca police say.

They are the fourth and fifth deliberate fires local Mounties are investigating in recent weeks.

Three fires happened in the community between July 25 and 29.

No one was hurt in those incidents, either.

Anyone with information is asked to call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.