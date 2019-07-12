String of assaults in west Edmonton on Thursday night; one hospitalized
One person was taken to hospital after an assault in west Edmonton on July 11, 2019. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 6:02AM MDT
One person was taken to hospital after an assault in west Edmonton on Thursday night.
The call came in around 11 p.m. in the area of Stony Plain Road and 157 Street.
One person was taken from the scene in handcuffs.
Police say three assaults happened in that same area with in a 10 minute timeframe.