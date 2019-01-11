

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Morinville business owners are concerned after a series of break-ins caught on camera.

Three recent break-ins—at a Tirecraft, vape shop and liquor store—have featured what seems to be the same thief.

At the first two places, the person in a hoodie smashed through the glass door. The intruder stole cash at the Tirecraft but nothing at the vape shop.

There was no cash at the liquor store, so the thief stole three bottles of spiced rum.

A local business owner told CTV News there has been an increase in “petty theft.”

“It’s really hard to convict,” Guy Meunier said. “They’re wearing masks, they’re wearing hoodies, they’re wearing gloves.”

It’s unclear whether the three incidents are related, but RCMP are investigating.

With files from David Ewasuk