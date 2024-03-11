'Striving for a better future': Pride Week celebrations underway at MacEwan University

Pride Week celebrations have begun at MacEwan University.

A march was held Monday morning starting at the main floor of Building 6 and ending at Allard Hall as part of the opening ceremonies for Pride Week. The march serves as an act of solidarity and celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies.

Students and staff can expect numerous events throughout the week such as educational workshops, panels and drag shows hosted by the MacEwan Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

Pride Week aims to create awareness and support safe, inclusive environments for the student body while helping build on the connections to the broader Edmonton community.

This year’s theme is “Queering the Future” – a celebration of individuals and groups with the hopes of freeing the world of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

“Queering the Future reflects how imagining and striving for a better future is an important act of resistance,” said Jessica Scalzo, the program manager at MacEwan’s Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

“There are several events throughout the week that are open to the public. We hope to see folks join in our celebrations and stand in solidarity with the queer community at MacEwan.”

Throughout Pride Week students can enjoy an abundance of events such as the Rainbow Market, LGBTea Time, ballroom dancing, Queering Futures Prom and School Picture Retake Day where individuals can retake a school picture with their true, authentic self of today.

“There are forces around us that do not want to see our communities thrive,” said Scalzo. “They’re afraid of the potential of our diversity and our willingness to push boundaries and to be unique expressions of human potential.”

“Pride Week gives us that opportunity to do that in really beautiful collective ways.”

The Pets Assisting with Student Success animals and Griff, the university’s mascot, will also be showing off their finest rainbow outfits throughout the week.

MacEwan University’s Pride Week will run until March 15. A full list of Pride Week events can be found on the MacEwan University website.