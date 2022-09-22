Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalk

A two-year-old child is in hospital after being struck at a crosswalk.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was pushing her child in a stroller, crossing the road at 64 Street and 118 Avenue, when a car struck the stroller.

The child has been taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital for head injuries, though police said the extent of those injuries is unknown.

The two were in a marked crosswalk, and the lights were activated, officers on scene said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and police said a sun flare may have played a role in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and the EPS major collisions unit was expectedto remain at the accident site until 10 p.m. Thursday.