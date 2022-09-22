Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalk

Major collisions are investigating after a two-year-old child was struck while being pushed in stroller at a crosswalk in northeast Edmonton Sep. 22. (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune) Major collisions are investigating after a two-year-old child was struck while being pushed in stroller at a crosswalk in northeast Edmonton Sep. 22. (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?

The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island