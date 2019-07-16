New Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris has had a perfect start to his season.

Harris hasn't thrown an interception and has only been sacked one time through four games.

"You don’t want to throw a pick on any play and hopefully you can string them together like that and see how long we can go," Harris said. "Hopefully the whole year."

Head Coach Jason Maas thinks both stats are equally impressive, but wants to see Harris stay healthy.

"I prefer our QB not to get hit, so I think sticking with the least amount of sacks would be ideal."

A concern for Harris and Maas is the injury to offensive lineman Matt O'Donnell, which will force him to miss at least six games.

Harris sits 7th all-time in pass attempts without an interception.

The 3-1 Eskimos visit the 2-2 Montreal Alouettes on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook