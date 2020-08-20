EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s mayor will advocate for stronger enforcement of COVID-19 preventative measures if the city doesn’t get its climbing numbers under control.

Don Iveson told media on Wednesday he was concerned about what appears to be a false sense of security among city residents.

He suggested the overconfidence has partially contributed to an increase in active cases. Currently, 571 Edmontonians are ill with the disease, the second-highest number to date.

“It’s really important for us to redouble our efforts and remember what got us through the first part of this pandemic so successfully because those same tactics – plus masks – will help keep our economy open and will help save lives,” he said.

“We need to reconnect to that diligence and gently remind each other, and if necessary, more firmly remind each other with stronger enforcement … to get our outbreak here back under control.”

Iveson added he would “fully support” stronger action “if the need arises – and I think we’re seeing the need is arising.”

At the pandemic’s early onset in Alberta, outbreaks in more-southern cities contributed the majority of the province’s cases.

But Alberta’s capital city was counting the third-highest number of active cases amongst municipalities by mid-May, and the second-highest by the end of that month.

Since then, the cities of Edmonton and Calgary have flip-flopped holding the top spot, as numbers shrunk in Calgary and grew in Edmonton.

Edmonton overtook Calgary on Aug. 7, counting as of Thursday about 200 more active cases.

Wednesday’s increase of 53 total cases in Edmonton was the second-highest daily increase the city has seen – in addition to an overall jump of 52 cases and 85 cases on Aug. 14 and 12, respectively.

When the city was placed under the province’s watch list earlier in the week – which happens when a municipality’s case count exceeds a rate of 50 per 100,000 people, and local and health authorities begin to coordinate – Alberta’s top doctor said many cases were connected to indoor, private social gatherings.

“This may be an Edmonton-specific wake-up call with respect to realizing that within these pockets of transmission, these social gatherings, that it's critical that each one of us thinks about our activities," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw commented.

Iveson said stronger enforcement may not be needed if city residents were to again follow public health meaures.

“So far, no additional measures are being put in place because the guidance that’s out there – handwashing, distance, and masks – should be enough…

“If people observe all of those rules, we should be able to knock this back down. So hopefully this is a wake-up call.”

Although Edmonton’s active case count has grown, the number of local fatalities has held steady at 54 over the past week, and outbreaks at two health care centres have slowed.

According to the latest data available, Alberta has 1,107 active cases and Calgary 255.

In total, the province has reported 12,500 cases of COVID-19. More than 11,100 of those people have recovered. However, 227 Albertans have died from the disease.

Hinshaw was scheduled to give an update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The chief medical officer of health’s comments are livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Matthew Black