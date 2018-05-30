

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





27-year-old Brandon Stucka has pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal negligence causing death after he stole a vehicle and crashed into a minivan in September 2017.

According to RCMP Stucka was driving a stolen truck when he hit a minivan on Highway 16, east of Lloydminster.

The crash killed three Edmonton women: Jeannette Wright, Glorious David, and Eva Tumbay and injured Janet Gaye.

Officers were chasing the truck but called off the pursuit about half an hour before the crash.

Stucka was charged with 13 offences, he pleaded guilty to nine in total including injuring Janet Gaye, break and enter, possession of stolen property and fleeing police.

Sentencing submissions are scheduled for July 2018.