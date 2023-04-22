Student artwork available at auction for Highlands School art programs

Dozens of people from the Highlands School community came out Saturday for its annual Culinary Arts Cook-Off fundraiser.

Organizers called this year's main draw – a cookie contest – a "friendly competition" between local amateur and professional chefs.

The entries featured haskap jam, lemon and lime, and a wish, similar to a fortune cookie. Samples were sold for $1.

"We have 12 entries this year – from amateur to professional to professional bakers – and they each bring their cookie creation. We all get to sample it. It was a feeding frenzy in here earlier," laughed organizer Nickela Anderson. "And then we have a judges room with some professional foodies paired with some students."

Four awards were to be handed out: overall people's choice, judges' choice, kids' choice and most creative.

Between cookies, attendees could also bid on items in Saturday's live auction and view those listed in an online auction running throughout the weekend.

All of the proceeds raised by the "cookie-off" and auctions will be put toward school arts programs, Anderson told CTV News Edmonton.

"We need some more theatre and stage equipment, artists in residence, art space field trips, industrial design equipment like 3D printers and things like that. And all that art that's on auction is collaborative pieces built by each class. So every student has something on offer here today," she said.

"It's a great way to connect our students and the school community with different kinds of creative arts, like the culinary arts. So it broadens out what it means to be an artist in what people think of as the traditional sense."

Some of the student creations included painted charcuterie boards, framed cityscape artwork and book nooks portraying scenes from popular novels.

Previous fundraisers raised as much as $18,000, Anderson said, so organizers were hoping to exceed that.

More information about the virtual auction closing Sunday at 8 p.m. is available online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's John Hanson