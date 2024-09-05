Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years

The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.

Family of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler had angry words for her killer at the sentencing hearing.

Dale Winkler said loved ones of his daughter Jennifer haven't been able to move on with their lives since she was stabbed multiple times.

"It's almost too much to bear," Winkler said as supporters with shirts calling for "Justice for Jenny" held back tears in a Wetaskiwin, Alta., courtroom.

He then crumpled a piece of paper and threw it at Dylan Pountney.

"Rot in hell you bastard" Winkler screamed while pointing at Pountney as he stormed out of the courtroom.

Pountney, 22, was convicted in July of second-degree murder.

He occasionally wiped tears from his face as victim impact statements were read in court.

The trial heard Pountney was 19 when he stabbed the girl in front of horrified students and a teacher during a break in a social studies class at Christ the King School. She stood up then collapsed near the classroom door

A chief medical officer testified the girl died from massive blood loss from five wounds near her neck and shoulder.

Pountney is to receive an automatic life sentence.

A Crown prosecutor urged Justice Eric Macklin to order Pountney serve 15 years before he's eligible for parole. The defence recommended 10 years.

Defence lawyer Derek Anderson told court that Pountney's mother once had a relationship with the girl's father and Pountney blamed the man for his mother's death.

The girl was an "indirect" target, Anderson said.

"He perceived wrongly that the deceased did something wrong, and he wanted to do something to get back."

Pountney's father said his son is sorry and has made changes since the killing. The trial heard Pountney wrote a book while in custody and converted to Islam.

"His family is extremely proud of what he has accomplished," Nathan Pountney told court.

Pountney was also given a chance to speak.

"I just want to apologize for all the pain and suffering I caused Jenny's family," he said.

After deliberating for a couple of hours Justice Macklin handed down the decision, adding his sentence should be served in a regional psychiatric facility.

"A life sentence means life. Mr. Pountney will never again enjoy freedom," said Justice Macklin.

He also reminded those in the courtroom that if granted parole in the future Pountney would be subject to Parole Board of Canada conditions and supervision.

Pountney will also be given credit for time served. He's been in custody since his arrest on March 15, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson