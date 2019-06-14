

The Edmonton Public Library says they will not be changing youth wages in light of the new minimum wage rules outlined by the provincial government.

Under Bill 2, employers would have the option to implement a $13/hour minimum wage for students between 13 and 17-years-old.

Starting June 26, the rate would apply to students who work 28 hours a week or less, and all hours worked during a school break.

EPL did not publicly disclose that they were considering lowering wages for student employees, but in a written release on Thursday, they announced that student wages would not be changing until a new collective agreement is reached with the union.

“EPL would like to acknowledge feedback we’ve received regarding our Student Page positions and the impact of recently announced changes to student minimum wage rates in Alberta.”

“EPL has not implemented this proposed change, and after further discussion, EPL and CSU 52 have come to an agreement to maintain current Student Page wages rates until negotiation of the new Collective Agreement is complete.”

Students at EPL currently make between $17.25 and $18.75 per hour.

CTV News has reached out to EPL for comment.