EDMONTON -- RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta. are investigating a so-called "fight club" after a youth was seriously injured in an organized bout.

In two recent cases, a student arranged to fight another student in an open parking lot in the evening, according to a letter sent home to parents by Grande Prairie Catholic Schools.

The fights were watched by others who surrounded the two combatants, some of whom were students, Superintendent Karl Germann wrote.

"The fight is pre-arranged, the location and times is selected, and certain students are invited to the fight," he said. "Cars form a circle and turn on their lights. The fight then occurs and is video taped."

In one particularly "intense" fight, a youth was seriously injured and sent to hospital.

Grande Prairie RCMP confirm they're investigating the fights and say they're still trying to identify the young organizers.

RCMP sent out their own letter to all Grande Prairie schools on Thursday "to make sure the youth are fully aware of the seriousness of what they might be witnessing or be directly involved in," said Cpl. Candace Hrdlicka.

While the fights may be consensual, she said participants can still face potential assault causing bodily harm charges if they injure someone else, and those involved could also face charges of causing a disturbance.

Parents and students are being asked to call police if they hear of a scheduled fight or see vehicles forming a circle like in previous incidents.

Grande Prairie Catholic Schools is warning students they could also face suspension or expulsion if they're found to be involved, even if the fight occurs after hours and off school grounds.