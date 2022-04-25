Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP

A 16-year-old is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.

Mounties were called to a report of a stabbing at Pigeon Lake Regional School at 10:55 a.m.

STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.

The victim's mother, Shanise Rowan, told CTV News her son was stabbed in the stomach, just above his pelvis.

The school was on lockdown after the incident as police investigated and classes were cancelled for the day.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending, RCMP said.

Pigeon Lake is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.