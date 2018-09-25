A Beaumont mother has pulled her child from a junior high school under renovation after her daughter sent her video of water pouring out of a pipe Monday morning.

École J.E. Lapointe School reopened its doors on September 10—a week after students across the Edmonton area went back to school—and parts of it remain under construction.

‘It’s still not safe’

Brandy Wachter posted the two videos on Facebook showing water leaking, a large puddle forming below it, and students watching nearby.

“So is this a safe environment for our children to be going to school in,” Wachter wrote. “To me this looks like a worksite. Objects falling from above. Waterfalls happening.”

Her daughter, Paige, a Grade 9 student, told CTV News sounds of drills, hammers and heavy equipment can be heard all day.

The school’s spokesperson said the leak was fixed, and that students and staff are not at risk.

“The school remains safe during construction,” Danelle Boivin, the communications coordinator at Black Gold Regional Division No. 18, told CTV News in a statement. “Students are unable to access the active construction areas as those areas are walled off. The school has passed all required safety tests.”

École J.E. Lapointe School’s is undergoing a $19.4 million upgrade. The larger gym is expected to open in October.

