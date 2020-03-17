EDMONTON -- Students at Archbishop Joseph McNeil are slowly returning to school this week in order to collect items they left behind.

Families are being invited back in waves to prevent crowding and allow for social distancing.

The situation has made both parents and students feeling uneasy.

“Overwhelmed, unsure of what’s going to happen in the future. I’m hoping there’s a chance school could come back in May or June, who knows?” said one father, Brandon Lavallee.

There has not been any announcements as to when classes will be able to resume.

“It’s kind of scary,” said grandparent Pauline Lang. “What is happening to this world?”

Families who missed their pickup window had to reschedule for another time