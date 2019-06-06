

Brandon Lynch, CTV Edmonton





NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold joined a thousand local students to celebrate their commitment to space research and teamwork.

Arnold told stories of his experiences in space and answered questions from students participating in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. As a part of the program, a group of Grade 9 students from David Thomas King School will have their experiment flown to space in July.

Arnold said the work the students have done is impressive.

“They’re only limited by the power of imagination, and they’ve shown they have a great deal of imagination so I think our future is in good hands,” he said, adding, “humans working together can do great things.”

Two students will also have decorated patches they designed sent to the stratosphere aboard the same flight.

The winning artwork was from Kaylee Tam, a Grade 8 student from Parkview School, and Claire Ma, a Grade 1 student from Westbrook School.

“Obviously it’s the biggest, most successful project I’ve done, because most of them don’t really get media attention,” laughed Tam.

The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program saw over 50 submissions from 1,400 students across 17 different Edmonton public schools, and they plan to participate again next year.