Students hoping for some financial help from Government of Alberta scholarships and awards are facing uncertainty after changes to the application process.

Applications are normally submitted in early August, but the 2019-20 applications are not being made available until late in the fall.

The Alberta Student Aid website says a major technology upgrade will streamline the application and payment process for scholarships and awards. It is expected to be complete in late fall.

One of those scholarships, the Alexander Rutherford High School Achievement Scholarship, is very popular amongst students in the province. It recognizes the academic achievement of Alberta high school students and is meant to encourage post-secondary studies. The scholarship can be worth as much as $2,500.

All thru high school, Alberta students are told that maintaining an 80% average means a Rutherford Scholarship, money toward 1st year tuition. When we checked a couple of weeks ago, the website said applications would open Aug 1. Checked back today... pic.twitter.com/feOvMNefbE — Lisa Young (@JLisaYoung) August 4, 2019

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Advanced Educations tells CTV News Edmonton that the Rutherford Scholarship has not been cancelled, only delayed.

The email said the ministry recognizes that students and families are eager to apply and it will provide an update soon.

