

Chris Brinkworth, CTV News Edmonton





Eight students received the Queen's Golden Jubilee Citizenship Award Tuesday.

The award recognized the students for their outstanding citizenship, leadership, community service and volunteerism.

“This is when you really affirm that these values are what you need to believe in, these values are the values you need to spread and share,” said Garrett Gerrard, one of the recipients.

A selection committee chooses the recipients from Alberta students who have received the Premier’s Citizenship Award that year.

Sydney Hucal, one of the eight students, hopes her award inspires others to follow in her footsteps.

“Seeing that there is a community out here of strong leaders is really inspiring, and I hope that others that see this feel that little bit of a push to just take that leap and try something different."

Since 2002, the year the award was created, 127 students have been honoured.

Along with a medal, each student receives a $5,000 scholarship.