

CTV Edmonton





Students across the province are planning to walk out of school Friday morning over the UCP government’s stance on gay-straight alliances.

The Alberta-wide movement is meant to send a message that students are not okay with the new government's policy surrounding LGBTQ students and GSAs.

During the election campaign, now Premier Jason Kenney said his party would replace the NDP's school act with the former PC government's education act, which would impact some of the protections for students who join GSAs in schools.

The walkout is set to take place at 9:30 this morning.

Both the public and catholic school boards in Edmonton say they are aware of the student-led protest. They say staff are not participating and they don't know how many students will participate.