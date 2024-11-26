EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stuff-a-Bus Week begins in Edmonton

    Grocery donations can be seen for the stuff-a-bus campaign in Edmonton on Nov. 26, 2024. (Cameron Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) Grocery donations can be seen for the stuff-a-bus campaign in Edmonton on Nov. 26, 2024. (Cameron Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton Transit Service's stuff-a-bus campaign gets rolling Wednesday.

    It's the 30th year for the donation drive and on Tuesday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi marked the milestone by proclaiming Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 Stuff-a-Bus Week in Edmonton. 

    From Wednesday to Friday, transit peace officer cruisers will be accepting non-perishable food donations outside three Save-On-Foods locations.

    On Saturday, ETS buses will be parked outside 15 Save-On-Foods, as well as all Sherwood Park Save-On-Foods.

    Food bank volunteers will be collecting food and cashless tap donations at the Century Park LRT station on Saturday, then at the Clareview LRT station on Sunday.

    All $10 food donation bags purchased at Save-On-Foods between Wednesday and Saturday will be added to the cruisers and buses.

    Other ways to donate include at Save-On-Foods' checkouts or by texting FEEDYEG to 20222 to donate $10 or $20 by adding it to your phone bill.

    You can also donate directly on the Edmonton's Food Bank's website

    Food and cash will go to Edmonton's Food Bank, the Parkland Food Bank and the Strathcona Food Bank.

    Since 1995, the stuff-a-bus campaign has collected more than 600,000 kilograms of food and $515,000, the city says.

    "Stuff-a-bus has helped Edmonton’s Food Bank meet the growing needs in our community. The rising cost of living, compounded by inflation, continues to strain individuals and families across Edmonton,” said Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank.

    Some of the most needed items include:

    • baby formula;
    • canned or dry beans;
    • soup, meat and fish;
    • peanut butter;
    • canned fruit and vegetables;
    • pasta and pasta sauce;
    • hot and cold cereals; and
    • school snacks.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News