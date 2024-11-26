Stuff-a-Bus Week begins in Edmonton

Edmonton Transit Service's stuff-a-bus campaign gets rolling Wednesday.

It's the 30th year for the donation drive and on Tuesday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi marked the milestone by proclaiming Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 Stuff-a-Bus Week in Edmonton.

From Wednesday to Friday, transit peace officer cruisers will be accepting non-perishable food donations outside three Save-On-Foods locations.

On Saturday, ETS buses will be parked outside 15 Save-On-Foods, as well as all Sherwood Park Save-On-Foods.

Food bank volunteers will be collecting food and cashless tap donations at the Century Park LRT station on Saturday, then at the Clareview LRT station on Sunday.

All $10 food donation bags purchased at Save-On-Foods between Wednesday and Saturday will be added to the cruisers and buses.

Other ways to donate include at Save-On-Foods' checkouts or by texting FEEDYEG to 20222 to donate $10 or $20 by adding it to your phone bill.

You can also donate directly on the Edmonton's Food Bank's website.

Food and cash will go to Edmonton's Food Bank, the Parkland Food Bank and the Strathcona Food Bank.

Since 1995, the stuff-a-bus campaign has collected more than 600,000 kilograms of food and $515,000, the city says.

"Stuff-a-bus has helped Edmonton’s Food Bank meet the growing needs in our community. The rising cost of living, compounded by inflation, continues to strain individuals and families across Edmonton,” said Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank.

Some of the most needed items include: