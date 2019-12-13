EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are being asked to 'Stuff the Studio' for Toy Mountain this Friday, part of the annual campaign in support of Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sister of Edmonton and Area.

People can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or a minimum $10 donation at the CTV building, 18520 Stony Plain Road, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. Your favourite personalities from 104.9 Virgin Radio, 100.3 The Bear, TSN 1260 and CTV Edmonton will be collecting gifts throughout the day.

Donors can enter to win a $500 Boston Pizza gift card and a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5 in Edmonton.

Help us give the kids of @BGCBigs an unforgettable Christmas! THIS FRIDAY, drop by any time between 7am-9pm with a new unwrapped toy or make a $10 minimum donation and you can enter to win a $500 Boston Pizza Gift Card and a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5! #yeg pic.twitter.com/7KRlvXAxiU — CTV YEG Buzz (@CTVYEGBuzz) December 9, 2019

Donations are also accepted at all Trail Appliances and Boston Pizza locations in Edmonton.

The goal for 2019 is to collect 8,000 toys.

At this point in the annual campaign, there is a particular need for gifts for pre-teens and teenagers. Cash donations will be used to purchase gift cards.

Toy Mountain will continue raising donations until Dec. 18.