Sturgeon Community Hospital ER in lockdown: AHS
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 4:47PM MST
EDMONTON -- Sturgeon Community Hospital's emergency department is currently on lockdown after a patient was brought in following a shooting, said Alberta Health Services.
St. Albert RCMP say they responded to the hospital around 1:45 p.m. to deal with "an incident."
No further details are known at this time.
This is a developing story…