Sturgeon County councillor-elect quits one week after being elected

EDMONTON -

A county councillor-elect that was scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday has instead resigned — just a week after he was elected.

Ron Shaw resigned from Sturgeon County Council on Monday for "personal reasons," a release from the county said.

Shaw was elected on Oct. 18, defeating fellow candidate Jason Berry with 305 votes to Berry's 241.

The county said a by-election to fill the Division 6 seat would be scheduled.

Shaw's website said he was a teacher in Gibbons, chairman of the Heartland Residents Task Force and a member of a family that has farmed the area for more than 100 years.

CTV News Edmonton left a message for Shaw but did not receive a response.

Sturgeon County sits on the northern boundaries of Edmonton and St. Albert and includes rural areas surrounding Morinville, Gibbons and Redwater.