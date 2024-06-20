Sturgeon County highway open again after crash
A motorcycle was visible at the scene of a serious crash in Sturgeon County Wednesday evening.
Highway 37 was closed near Highway 825 from sometime in the eight o'clock hour to 2:30 a.m.
Mounties did not say what happened or what kind of injuries were sustained, but that more information would be provided later.
A red truck was also parked on the highway at the scene.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing early Thursday
American rapper Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.
Heat warnings blanket the east and in Northwest Territories; humidex temperatures push the mid-40s
Heat warnings blanket Canada's eastern corridor Thursday as the year's first major heat wave drags on, and even parts of Northwest Territories are feeling the burn.
Why olive oil is so expensive right now, and the impact it's having on restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
Calls for change to B.C.'s child protection system after disturbing case of neglect
Is B.C.'s child protection system outdated and in need of a major overhaul? The province's representative for children and youth believes so, and that 'a new model' is needed.
Gunman in Toronto shooting was not evil, but 'broken' by fraud dispute: wife
The wife of the gunman in Monday's double murder-suicide in North York says she doesn't consider her husband an evil person, but one who was 'broken' by a lengthy fraud dispute that saw their family savings drained.
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
Russia obliterates Ukraine's front-line towns faster with hacked bombs and expanded air base network
Russia has accelerated its destruction of Ukraine's front-line cities in 2024 to a scale previously unseen in the war using the glide bombs and an expanding network of airstrips, according to an Associated Press analysis of drone footage, satellite imagery, Ukrainian documents and Russian photos.
Can a marriage survive a gender transition? Yes, and even thrive. How these couples make it work
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Calgary
Fire tears through Calgary strip mall
Calgary fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in a strip mall on Thursday morning.
WestJet and unionized mechanics agree to resume talks; strike action is off the table
The threat of strike action by unionized mechanics at WestJet has been dropped after both sides agreed to return to the bargaining table.
Alberta expects fewer teachers but more students in 2024-25 school year
Now that the school year is wrapping up for thousands of Alberta students, officials say they're getting a better picture of a classroom crunch next year.
Lethbridge
More students looking for summer jobs leads to competitive market
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
Alberta seniors to get 25% discount on driver’s medical exam
Seniors in Alberta will get a break if they need a medical exam to renew their driver’s licence.
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Saskatoon
Sask. entrepreneur launches recycling pickup service, Reroute
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
Sask. beekeeper remains optimistic after warm winter gives way to rough spring
A Saskatchewan beekeeper is staying optimistic after a warm winter that provided some great conditions for bee production.
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Regina
Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
'Cool to be a part of it': Regina company assisting NHL team through Stanley Cup run
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Vancouver
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
B.C. man who killed girlfriend while under no-contact order to spend 19 more months in jail
A man who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his girlfriend in northern B.C. has been handed a five-year sentence, and with credit for time served will spend 19 more months in jail.
Vancouver Island
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
Toronto
Strawberry Moon: What is it and where can you see it in Ontario?
Summer is officially here and this year a rare full moon will mark the occasion with a name that couldn’t be more fitting.
Montreal
Number of patients leaving Quebec emergency departments before being seen on the rise
The number of patients leaving emergency departments before being taken care of is on the rise in Quebec, according to the results of a study by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) published Thursday.
Severe thunderstorm alert in effect for Montreal, Laval and other regions
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several regions in Quebec as heat warnings remain in effect for much of the province.
Quebec coroner warns about potentially fatal SUV blind spot
A Quebec coroner is warning drivers about a dangerous blind spot, and police say not checking it can lead to a fatal accident.
Atlantic
N.S. RCMP searching for wanted man in Musquodoboit Harbour who may be armed
The Nova Scotia RCMP says there is a heavy police presence in the Musquodoboit Harbour area as they search for a man on a provincewide warrant who may be armed.
MacKay Bridge to stay open this weekend: Halifax Harbour Bridges
Halifax Harbour Bridges says a planned closure of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will not go forward this weekend due to rain in the forecast.
Winnipeg
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
'A safety concern': Communities in Manitoba dealing with the explosive growth of gophers
Gophers are digging deep through Manitoba and starting to cause problems in some communities.
Iranian community applauds move to add IRGC to terrorist list
Members of Manitoba's Iranian community are glad to see Canada's decision to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its terrorist list.
Ottawa
Mayor criticizes decision to close Pimisi Station to O-Train riders on Canada Day
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is criticizing the decision by security officials to limit access to the O-Train Pimisi Station on Canada Day, insisting the decision is "about traffic flow" to the events at LeBreton Flats and not capacity issues at the station.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING A hot and humid start to summer in Ottawa: Here's when relief from the heat warning will arrive
Environment Canada's heat warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with the weather agency saying the "prolonged heat event continues today with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected."
Motorists could have to pay for on-street parking in Wellington West and Westboro
A report for the transportation committee recommends councillors approve the introduction of paid on-street parking next spring on sections of Richmond Road, Wellington Street West, Somerset Street West, Danforth Avenue, Churchill Avenue and Holland Avenue.
Northern Ontario
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
Barrie
Heat wave continues for Barrie, Midland and Orillia
Environment Canada has issued another heat wave warning for Simcoe County.
Caledon and Schomberg drug busts net cops more than drugs
Three men were charged during execution of search warrants at two properties in Schomberg and Caledon.
'Suspicious person' arrested for stunt driving
Police received a call about a suspicious person in Caledon Saturday.
Kitchener
Landowners protest at regional headquarters over Wilmot land deal
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
Crews respond to engulfed structure in Norfolk County
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
London
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
Windsor
Man arrested for assaulting youth: Chatham-Kent police
Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to King Street east where they said a youth was riding a scooter through a parking lot, when a man began to yell.
Buses destroyed by fire in Essex County
According to AM800 news, it happened early Wednesday evening at a bus yard in the 2000-block of Naylor Sideroad near Maidstone Avenue East.
'The heat makes everybody cranky': Windsor refugee centre appealing for relief after air conditioners go on the fritz
Three out of four air conditioners at Matthew House in Windsor on Forest Glade Drive have stopped working in the midst of an extended extreme heat wave across all of southwestern Ontario.