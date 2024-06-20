EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Sturgeon County highway open again after crash

    A red truck and motorcycle are seen at the scene of a crash on Highway 37 near Highway 825 in Sturgeon County the evening of June 19, 2024. (Galen McDougall / CTV News Edmonton) A red truck and motorcycle are seen at the scene of a crash on Highway 37 near Highway 825 in Sturgeon County the evening of June 19, 2024. (Galen McDougall / CTV News Edmonton)
    A motorcycle was visible at the scene of a serious crash in Sturgeon County Wednesday evening.

    Highway 37 was closed near Highway 825 from sometime in the eight o'clock hour to 2:30 a.m.

    Mounties did not say what happened or what kind of injuries were sustained, but that more information would be provided later.

    A red truck was also parked on the highway at the scene. 

