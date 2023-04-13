Sturgeon County mayor 'disappointed' after plan for land near Villeneuve rejected

Sturgeon County said it's disappointed after a plan to develop land near the Hamlet of Villeneuve Airport was rejected.

The Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board (EMRB) voted against the county's proposal, which outlined a policy framework for the development of land surrounding the Villeneuve airport.

Seven of the 13 EMBR members supported the plan, but nine municipalities were needed for approval.

The cities of Edmonton, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Beaumost and the Town of Stony Plain all voted against.

The Municipal Government Act dictates that municipalities must refer plans for new developments to the EMRB to be evaluated against the board's Regional Growth Plan.

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw said in a press release Thursday that the lack of support from those municipalities is concerning and brings into question the efficacy of the EMBR to serve residents and drive economic development in the region.

“We are deeply disappointed that nearly five years of collaboration and cooperation with multiple partners has resulted in rejection of this plan," Hnatiw said. "This is a significant missed opportunity to support local job creation and economic investment.

"And we’re saddened that current and future generations of workers will have to seek opportunities outside of our region in several key sectors."