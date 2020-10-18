EDMONTON -- The Stollery Children’s Hospital held its first ever virtual Style for the Stollery event on Saturday evening.

It featured a fashion show with Stollery patients walking the runway in looks from Edmonton businesses.

There were also online sessions for ticket holders on how to build a closet collection, turning your makeup look from night to day, and fitness and nutrition during the pandemic.

Participants also got to hear about the impact of the Stollery’s programs, like music and pet therapy.