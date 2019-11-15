Jeff Laybolt has been walking for 258 days, making his way across Canada for a cause that is close to his heart.

The Great Walk About for Diabetes is raising money and awareness.

He started his journey on March 1 in Dartmouth, N.S. and will finish in Victoria in 2020.

Diabetes has affected three generations of Laybolt's family.

"It's such an amazing journey," Laybolt told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "The sights you see, the places I've been and the people that I've met… I've met a lot of diabetic children [and] they're just so inspirational to me to just keep driving forward."

Laybolt hopes to raise $10,000 for diabetes research.