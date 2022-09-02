'Such an honour': Beaumont Spiderman recognized for community service

Joshua Carter is a fixture in the community of Beaumont, but he isn’t known by Joshua, he’s known as Beaumont Spiderman.

The 19-year-old dresses up as the popular comic book character and goes around the city doing flips and tricks for local kids.

It started during the pandemic.

“No one could go out anywhere because of COVID. So eventually, I was like, ‘Hmm, I wonder what I should do,’ and I eventually got myself a Spiderman suit, learned how to do flips, and I went around town doing flips and entertaining people,” Joshua told CTV News Edmonton.

“When the pandemic came, he was out with my husband, and they were at the Dollarama and we saw Beaumont Talks, the Facebook group, that ‘Look, Spiderman’s here,’ and from then on, he just took that and ran,” said Joshua’s mom, Pat Carter.

Joshua has had global developmental delays since infanthood, and his mom says being Beaumont Spiderman has been a confidence builder for him.

“He’s really found his niche where he’s happy, he’s got confidence now that we never saw when he was little,” she said.

Joshua Carter, also known as Beaumont Spiderman, visits with some kids in the community.

Beaumont Spiderman has become so well known that local police even recently recognized Joshua.

RCMP Const. Cheri-Lee Smith awarded him with two Spiderman-themed challenge coins.

“Challenge coins are often given out to first responders or traded by first responders in recognition of good deeds or for being part of a unit,” Smith said.

She’s a community policing officer at the Leduc detachment but lives in Beaumont.

“While I’m out in the community, I have seen Beaumont Spiderman out and about, just engaging with the community on a regular basis.”

“I try to get out and engage any time I can with community members, and seeing Spiderman doing what he’s doing just brings a smile to people’s faces in the community. Just trying to have a good time and being himself, I just thought that was extremely important to recognize.”

Smith said she’s a challenge coin collector, but had to reach out to other collectors to find the Spiderman coins.

“Two other police officers just thought it was fantastic what he’s doing and they sent me coins that have Spidey on them to give to him.”

Joshua Carter shows off his Spiderman challenge coins.

Joshua was thrilled to receive the coins.

“When we went there, I got challenge coins, and I was like ‘Wow,’” he said.

“That is such an honour and a pleasure.”

While the recognition was an honour for Joshua’s mom, she says the way the community has welcomed Beaumont Spiderman is the biggest reward.

“He’s happy doing this, he loves the reaction he gets from the kids and the community, the adults alike. They are amazing in this town,” she said.

And Joshua has some advice for his fans:

“Try and be yourself, and do what you want to do, and eventually, the things you get in life will be good for you.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.