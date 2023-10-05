'Sudden death' in Chinatown under investigation

Police are investigating a death on 97 Street.

Crime scene tape was strung up Thursday morning at the intersection of 97 Street and 107 Avenue, where investigators had covered a body with a blanket. The body lay on the sidewalk outside the convenience store Food Mart 97.

CTV News Edmonton saw police take one person into custody.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed the officers were investigating a "sudden death." EPS has not yet determined whether it is suspicious.

Traffic was mostly unaffected as of 10 a.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton