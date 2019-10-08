

CTV News Edmonton





Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Peace River.

RCMP responded to the area of 98 Street and 77 Avenue in the community around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of an injured person.

When they arrived, they determined the woman was deceased.

They closed off the area because of the investigation, and an update provided to the media around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday indicates the area will remain closed to the public for some time.

No further information is being provided.

Peace River is about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.