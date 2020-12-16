EDMONTON -- Maskwacis RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 47-year-old woman.

At 1:51 p.m. on Dec. 9, RCMP officers were sent to help EMS at a home on Ermineskin Cree Nation.

A woman inside the home was pronounced dead, said RCMP.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating her death.

Investigators examined the home and collection of witness evidence, video canvassing and neighbourhood inquiries are ongoing, said RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.