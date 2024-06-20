Suicidal man shot, killed by Mountie south of Edmonton

A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by RCMP in Leduc overnight.

The detachment says a "suicidal individual with a firearm" outside its building on 50 Street was reported shortly before midnight.

Extra resources, including from Edmonton and the capital city's Air 1 Helicopter, were used to find the person's vehicle and contain an area.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, RCMP said they tried to de-escalate the situation but a "confrontation" occurred, during which "at least one Mountie" fired their gun, hitting the 63-year-old Leduc County man.

No one else was hurt.

ASIRT, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, will be investigating.

The incident prompted the closure of 45 Street between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue until 11:30 a.m.