EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Suicidal man shot, killed by Mountie south of Edmonton

    RCMP closed 45 Street in Leduc between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue on June 20, 2024, for an investigation. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) RCMP closed 45 Street in Leduc between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue on June 20, 2024, for an investigation. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by RCMP in Leduc overnight.

    The detachment says a "suicidal individual with a firearm" outside its building on 50 Street was reported shortly before midnight.

    Extra resources, including from Edmonton and the capital city's Air 1 Helicopter, were used to find the person's vehicle and contain an area.

    In a statement Thursday afternoon, RCMP said they tried to de-escalate the situation but a "confrontation" occurred, during which "at least one Mountie" fired their gun, hitting the 63-year-old Leduc County man.

    No one else was hurt.

    ASIRT, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, will be investigating.

    The incident prompted the closure of 45 Street between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue until 11:30 a.m. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News