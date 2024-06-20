EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Suicidal' man shot, killed by police officer south of Edmonton

    Police are seen near 45 Street in Leduc the morning of June 20, 2024, after a man was shot and killed by EPS. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Police are seen near 45 Street in Leduc the morning of June 20, 2024, after a man was shot and killed by EPS. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by police in Leduc overnight.

    The detachment says a "suicidal individual with a firearm" outside its building on 50 Street was reported shortly before midnight.

    Extra resources, including from Edmonton and the capital city's Air 1 Helicopter, were used to find the person's vehicle and contain an area.

    In a statement Thursday afternoon, RCMP said they tried to de-escalate the situation but a "confrontation" occurred between the man and Edmonton Police Service members, during which "at least one" Edmonton police officer fired their gun, hitting the 63-year-old Leduc County man.

    No one else was hurt.

    ASIRT, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, will be investigating.

    The incident prompted the closure of 45 Street between 54 Avenue and 61 Avenue until 11:30 a.m. 

    Correction

    This story erroneously reported that it was a RCMP member, not an Edmonton Police Service member, that shot the man. 

