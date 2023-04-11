Suicidal woman fatally shot by RCMP in Sherwood Park charged at officers with sword: report
A Mountie acted appropriately in Sherwood Park in 2019 when he fatally shot a suicidal woman who charged him while holding a sword, the provincial police watchdog has concluded.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team released its report about the Sept. 23, 2019, shooting on Tuesday after reviewing officer and civilian witness accounts, as well as police vehicle video tape.
That morning, the woman called Strathcona County RCMP and told them she was going to kill herself and was armed with a knife and sword.
Two RCMP units were dispatched. The first officer who arrived could see the woman and a sword in the house, so she waited for back up, according to ASIRT.
When two more officers arrived, all three began to move toward the home on Pine Street, using a speakerphone to command the woman to come outside and put the weapon down.
“About this time, [the woman] came out of the house holding the sword with both hands. The blade of the sword was approximately three feet long. She then started to run towards the officers,” ASIRT assistant executive director Matthew Block wrote in the report.
According to ASIRT’s findings, the officers began to back away and continued to order the woman to drop the sword.
“[The woman] changed her direction, and began to run at [the subject officer] who was now on the neighbouring driveway. [The woman] was within feet of the [subject officer] and appeared to be gaining ground on him, as he was trying to move backwards. [The officer] then fired one round from his firearm. [The woman] was struck in the chest area, and fell to the ground.”
The RCMP notified dispatch she had been shot and provided first aid until emergency responders arrived.
An autopsy later found a “high level of alcohol,” cocaine and cannabis in the woman’s blood.
“[The woman] presented the officers as a lethal threat given her possession of the sword, and her rapid and unexpected charge at them with the sword pointed outwards at them.
“Under the circumstances as then faced by the officers, no other use of force options were reasonably available for attempted use. SO’s use of his firearm to incapacitate this threat was reasonably necessary. AP’s subsequent death, while tragic, does not change the analysis,” Block wrote.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov’t websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Italy's right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country's southern shores, Italian state TV said.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Instability in housing market leaving Canadians with mixed feelings: RBC poll
While a drop in home prices is making some Canadians feel optimistic, others are still feeling uncertain as they rearrange their home-buying plans, according to a new RBC poll.
Calgary
-
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says people who have heart attacks should be held accountable
A United Conservative Party candidate in southern Alberta is being criticized for saying people who have heart failure should take accountability for their own health.
-
Alberta premier says she won't discuss investigation by ethics commissioner
Premier Danielle Smith won't say what she is being investigated for by Alberta's ethics commissioner.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Premiers Moe, Stefanson and Smith demand feds retract statements made over natural resource rights
The Premiers of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are calling on the federal government to retract statements made by federal justice minister David Lametti over the Natural Resource Revenue Act.
-
Saskatoon man charged for death threats, assault in Pendygrasse Road incident
A 24-year-old man faces charges following a domestic disturbance involving a weapon that led to police blocking traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road on Saturday.
Regina
-
Premiers Moe, Stefanson and Smith demand feds retract statements made over natural resource rights
The Premiers of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are calling on the federal government to retract statements made by federal justice minister David Lametti over the Natural Resource Revenue Act.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Sask. woman's 63-year love affair with Chicago Blackhawks earns her special treatment at Calgary game
A Grenfell, Sask. woman who has been a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks for over 60 years got some special treatment at a recent game in Calgary, Alta.
Atlantic
-
'It's so needless': shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
-
Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season
Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.
Toronto
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in 87% of household objects tested in new U of T study
Cancer-causing chemicals were found in more than 87 per cent of the household objects tested in a new study conducted by University of Toronto researchers.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Exhausted condo residents living near nightclub in Toronto pushing for more rules
Exhausted Toronto condo residents impacted by blaring music are preparing to push for the city to prevent nightclubs from operating close to residential buildings at a review this month.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Québec says restoring power to last customers hit by ice storm 'complex'
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
-
Woman, 64, dies after fire at Pierrefonds home, police say
A 64-year-old woman died Tuesday after a fire in a home in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood, police confirmed.
Ottawa
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Potential job action looms as deadline for strike vote approaches for PSAC members
The clock is ticking on the strike vote deadline for 120,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members. Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers also voted in favour of strike action.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Guelph man arrested after suspicious package left, detonated outside police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service says a 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief in connection to a suspicious package that was left outside police headquarters Monday morning.
-
City of Cambridge councillors to review salary hike, security package reimbursement
A report heading to the City of Cambridge council Tuesday night recommends an annual salary hike for councillors, as well as additional benefits to be added to their allowable expenses.
Northern Ontario
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest three people in string of bear spray attacks in St. Vital
Three people including a teenager have been arrested following several reported bear spray attacks in St. Vital Monday night.
-
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with assault after allegedly biting senior in downtown Vancouver
A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault after police say he "kicked, bit and threatened" a stranger in downtown Vancouver on Monday.
-
Second B.C. singer makes it to American Idol's Top 24
A young performer from B.C. whose American Idol journey started off on a shaky note has made it to the next round of the competition.
-
New Westminster police seek 3 suspects after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Lost dog captured in Nanaimo after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.
-
15 First Nations Justice Council centres to open throughout British Columbia
Since the signing of the BC First Nation Justice Strategy in 2020, one of the priorities outlined, the implementation of 15 First Nation justice centres throughout the province, is making progress.
-
'Do the right thing': Vancouver Island family believes missing dog may have been stolen
The search continues for a missing dog on central Vancouver Island, which the family believes may have been taken.