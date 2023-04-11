Suicidal woman fatally shot by RCMP in Sherwood Park charged at officers with sword: report

RCMP block access to Pine Street in Sherwood Park on Sept. 23, 2019. RCMP block access to Pine Street in Sherwood Park on Sept. 23, 2019.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island