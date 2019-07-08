Would you believe it if I told you this isn’t even the rainiest summer in the past decade?

Everyone’s talking about all the rain in Edmonton this summer. It FEELS like it has rained almost every day for weeks.

But, has it? Is this summer’s rainfall really abnormal?

Summer 2019 has been wet. But, not even close to a record-setter.

In fact, it’s not even the wettest in the past 10 years.

2019 is one of four summers in the past 10 years with 20 or more days with rain in June and the first week of July.

Meteorologists consider June, July, August as summer. So, let’s use that timeframe.

From the start of June until July 7, Edmonton has had 22 days with rainfall.

2011 had one extra day and an even higher rainfall total.

Average rainfall for June 1 to July 7 is 100mm. So, this IS an above-average year for precipitaton.

But, it’s certainly not unprecented.

The numbers in the graphic are from Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Blatchford weather station.