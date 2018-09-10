A former catholic camp counsellor has been charged with child pornography offences, Strathcona County RCMP said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off RCMP back in January 2018.

Police conducted a search warrant at a Sherwood Park home and arrested 19-year-old Tyler Porteous on September 6. Porteous was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

He’s out on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 19.

Porteous has worked various jobs at Camp Encounter — a camp owned and operated by the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton in Westlock County, northwest of Edmonton.

He was a volunteer interim programmer for a week this summer, a camp counsellor last summer, and a member of the fall program staff in 2017.

Porteous will no longer work or volunteer for the Archdiocese.

Police and the Archdiocese said there is no indication the child pornography offences were connected to his time at Camp Encounter.

The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit encourages anyone with information about this case to contact Strathcona County RCMP or cybertip.ca