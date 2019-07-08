A funnel cloud was spotted south of Edmonton Monday afternoon.

A funnel clouds advisory is in effect for areas from Leduc, south to Red Deer and Drayton Valley, and east to Wetaskiwin.

This type of funnel cloud develops beneath weak thunderstorms and typically doesn't have enough strength to touch down. However, there is the remote possibility of one becoming a weak landspout tornado.

The advisory issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada is in effect through Monday afternoon and evening.