

John Hanson





Participants in a program for children of low income new Canadian families celebrated the conclusion of its fourth year in Edmonton today.

The Horumar Summer School is facilitated by the Somali Canadian Women and Children Association. It gives over 200 kids the chance to have fun while learning how to engage with the community they now call home.

"In past years we were limited to only 70 kids and we had to say no to the rest,” she says. “This year, we wanted to go bigger, so had to do two locations."

That expansion allowed over 200 students from Grades 1 to 12 free access to field trips, water parks and classroom seminars. The goal is to build academic skills, while stressing youth empowerment and leadership.

Executive assistant Souleka Mustapha emphasizes the program connects them to the community in ways that may be unfamiliar in their birth country.

"Maybe back home, police are bad people, but here, its ok to call 911 if you need to," she said, noting a presentation by the Edmonton Police Service.

The Somali group hosts the July-long event at no cost to participants, and it is open to all new Canadians, regardless of origin.

"These kids are new to Canada,” Othman said. “So that means they are harder to understand how big the diversity of Canada is. We teach them about their culture, we teach them about any other culture."

"This program is important because we’re providing a space to get them occupied and get them moving in the summer," said program lead Hanna Ali.

All of that summer activity culminated in a graduation party today at Balwin Community Hall. Songs, dance and food combined to celebrate the end of a program that promises to expand in 2020.

"Next year, we’re looking at maybe three locations, one in the south, north and maybe west," claims Othman. “We’re looking to get bigger and have more children in the program and maybe do something different next year."