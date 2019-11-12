A local effort to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and raise $1,000,000 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital was a success.

Organizers announced Tuesday night that the team surpassed its fundraising goal.

Twelve people from the Edmonton area reached the top of the tallest mountain in Africa on October 15.

“It was physically demanding, it was emotionally charged, it was so inspirational,” said Mike House.

House was one of the climbers. He’s also the president and CEO of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

House said he was inspired by the strength he sees from children undergoing treatment.

“It actually fueled me entirely. There were times when I didn’t want to go any further. And I can remember people telling me ‘just think of these two things: donors and kids.’”

The team had to battle snow, temperatures dipping to minus 25 degrees and altitude sickness. One member of the team had to stop climbing before reaching the top for medical reasons, House said.

The $1,000,000 will be used to fund physical and mental health programs at the Stollery. A portion will also be spent on perinatal research at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

Summit for Stollery is still accepting donations; more information can be found here: http://events.stollerykids.com/goto/summitforstollery