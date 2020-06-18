EDMONTON -- A warmer and drier pattern takes hold for at least a few days.

Partly cloudy, light wind and an afternoon high near 20 in the Edmonton region today.

We're off to a cool start with some patchy fog in parts of the region. But, that fog will burn off quickly.

Tomorrow morning could be a repeat with temperatures in the 4-8 degree range in the morning.

Daytime highs climb into the low to mid 20s for Fri/Sat/Sun.

We've taken the risk of showers out of Sunday's evening forecast and pushed it back to a slight risk of showers Monday in Edmonton.

Elsewhere - there's a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in the foothills this afternoon and again Friday afternoon.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Partly cloudy. Light wind.

High: 20

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 17

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20