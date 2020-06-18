Advertisement
Sun's back! This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- A warmer and drier pattern takes hold for at least a few days.
Partly cloudy, light wind and an afternoon high near 20 in the Edmonton region today.
We're off to a cool start with some patchy fog in parts of the region. But, that fog will burn off quickly.
Tomorrow morning could be a repeat with temperatures in the 4-8 degree range in the morning.
Daytime highs climb into the low to mid 20s for Fri/Sat/Sun.
We've taken the risk of showers out of Sunday's evening forecast and pushed it back to a slight risk of showers Monday in Edmonton.
Elsewhere - there's a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in the foothills this afternoon and again Friday afternoon.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Partly cloudy. Light wind.
- High: 20
- Tonight - A few clouds.
- 9pm: 17
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 22
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 23
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 23
- Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 20
- Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 23