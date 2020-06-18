EDMONTON -- A warmer and drier pattern takes hold for at least a few days.

Partly cloudy, light wind and an afternoon high near 20 in the Edmonton region today.

 

We're off to a cool start with some patchy fog in parts of the region.  But, that fog will burn off quickly.

Tomorrow morning could be a repeat with temperatures in the 4-8 degree range in the morning.

 

Daytime highs climb into the low to mid 20s for Fri/Sat/Sun.

We've taken the risk of showers out of Sunday's evening forecast and pushed it back to a slight risk of showers Monday in Edmonton.

Elsewhere - there's a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in the foothills this afternoon and again Friday afternoon.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Partly cloudy.  Light wind.
  • High:  20
  • Tonight - A few clouds.
  • 9pm:  17
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  22
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High:  23
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  11
  • Afternoon High:  23
  • Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a shower.
  • Morning Low:  13
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  13
  • Afternoon High:  23