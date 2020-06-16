EDMONTON -- A bit warmer and sunnier in the Edmonton region today.

Temperatures should be close to 20 by noon and then we'll climb into the low 20s this afternoon.

Wind stays light through the day and more sun than cloud.

A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the foothills and across parts of northern Alberta.

We can't completely rule out the chance of an isolated shower developing near or over part of Edmonton.

But most of the region should stay dry today and anything that does develop will likely be small and short-lived.

Clouds increase tonight and there's a risk of some scattered showers pushing through the Edmonton region overnight and/or early Wednesday morning.

I don't think it'll rain ALL day Wednesday. But, there will likely be showers and thunderstorms in the area MOST of the day.

Sun returns for Thu/Fri/Sat with a warming trend kicking in.

Highs in the low to mid 20s by the end of the week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sun this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening.

Becoming cloudy overnight. 30% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms developing later in the day.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25